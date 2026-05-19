Q1 EPS Forecast for Marvell Technology Increased by Analyst

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology's current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology's Q2 2028 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q1 2029 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.30.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $192.15. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 742,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,446,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,113,193.92. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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