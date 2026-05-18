Q1 EPS Forecast for Pan American Silver Boosted by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver's current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,336.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated an Outperform rating and $64 price target, while nudging up estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030. PAAS stock page

Scotiabank reiterated an rating and price target, while nudging up estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, with particularly large increases to longer-term earnings expectations. PAAS stock page

National Bank Financial raised forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, with particularly large increases to longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Edison Investment Research also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the overall positive analyst trend. PAAS stock page

Edison Investment Research also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the overall positive analyst trend. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to show a mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop, with some firms already pricing in earnings above consensus and others only modestly above current estimates.

Recent coverage continues to show a mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop, with some firms already pricing in earnings above consensus and others only modestly above current estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst upgrades, PAAS has also been under pressure from a pullback in silver prices and ongoing operational-risk headlines in Mexico, which may be capping near-term upside. Article on silver pullback and Mexico risk

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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