Q1 EPS Forecast for Super Micro Computer Lifted by Analyst

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities increased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Super Micro Computer in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer's current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SMCI opened at $31.20 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

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About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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