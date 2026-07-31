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Q1 EPS Forecast for Winnebago Industries Lifted by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Winnebago Industries logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $0.74 from $0.69, although it maintains a “Strong Sell” rating. Full-year consensus EPS is $1.81.
  • Winnebago’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, with EPS of $0.66 versus $0.76 expected and revenue down 9.9% year over year to $698.7 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and average price target of $36.33, while the company’s $0.35 quarterly dividend provides a 4.6% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Winnebago Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the RV manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries' current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Winnebago Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.36%.The company had revenue of $698.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Winnebago Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,568 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 283.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,626 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,505 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,120 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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