Q2 Earnings Estimate for ATN International Issued By Sidoti

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI - Free Report) - Sidoti cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATN International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ATN International's current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for ATN International's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

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ATNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ATN International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATN International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATN International has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Price Performance

ATNI opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ATN International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. ATN International's dividend payout ratio is currently -117.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 19,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $534,036.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 87,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,690.56. The trade was a 17.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 88,564 shares of company stock worth $2,457,901 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 137.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company's stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc NASDAQ: ATNI is a diversified provider of telecommunications services that operates through a combination of wireless, wireline and broadband networks. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, the company offers a range of voice and data solutions to residential, commercial and wholesale customers. Its core offerings include long-distance voice services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access and network infrastructure solutions.

Through its business segments, ATN delivers tailored communications products to underserved markets across the Caribbean, Latin America, parts of the Pacific and select rural regions of the United States.

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