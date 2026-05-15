Q2 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited Issued By Zacks Research

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited's current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.46%.The business had revenue of $273.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKU. Susquehanna upgraded shares of BankUnited to a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BankUnited from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.27.

View Our Latest Report on BKU

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $162,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $541,765. The trade was a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BankUnited by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,879 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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