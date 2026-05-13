Q2 Earnings Estimate for CG Oncology Issued By HC Wainwright

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Free Report) - HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CG Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology's current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CG Oncology from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CG Oncology from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.27.

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CG Oncology Stock Performance

CG Oncology stock opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.41. CG Oncology has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $73.56.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other news, Director James Mulay sold 15,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,138,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,138,956. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CG Oncology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,933,000 after buying an additional 670,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,999,790 shares of the company's stock worth $249,111,000 after purchasing an additional 487,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,443,144 shares of the company's stock worth $142,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,695 shares of the company's stock worth $124,423,000 after purchasing an additional 950,028 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company's stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company's stock.

CG Oncology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CG Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms raised or reiterated constructive views on CG Oncology, including JPMorgan, RBC, Truist, Wedbush, and HC Wainwright, with price targets ranging from $77 to $100 and several “Buy/Outperform” ratings. CG Oncology NASDAQ: CGON Given New $96.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Multiple Wall Street firms raised or reiterated constructive views on CG Oncology, including JPMorgan, RBC, Truist, Wedbush, and HC Wainwright, with price targets ranging from $77 to $100 and several “Buy/Outperform” ratings. Positive Sentiment: CG Oncology highlighted its presence at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting, where first results from its CORE-008 Phase 2 cohort are set to be presented, reinforcing investor focus on the company’s bladder cancer pipeline. CG Oncology's Presence at American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting Underscores its Strong Commitment to NMIBC

CG Oncology highlighted its presence at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting, where first results from its CORE-008 Phase 2 cohort are set to be presented, reinforcing investor focus on the company’s bladder cancer pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered near-term earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, but kept a $100 price target and “Buy” rating, while lifting longer-term FY2030 earnings expectations.

HC Wainwright lowered near-term earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, but kept a $100 price target and “Buy” rating, while lifting longer-term FY2030 earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company also reported mixed first-quarter results recently, which the market appears to be balancing against the improving analyst sentiment and longer-term growth outlook. CG Oncology Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

The company also reported mixed first-quarter results recently, which the market appears to be balancing against the improving analyst sentiment and longer-term growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling softer near-term profitability assumptions.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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