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Q2 Earnings Estimate for ITG Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ITG)

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026

Key Points

  • KeyCorp projects ITG will earn $0.11 per share in Q2 2026 and maintains a “Strong Buy” rating. Its estimates are $0.50 EPS for fiscal 2026 and $0.91 for fiscal 2027.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly bullish: UBS, Bank of America, Stifel, Baird, and Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with positive ratings. ITG has an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $17.56, above its $12.17 opening price.
  • The growth outlook depends on continued telecom, broadband, data-center, and BEAD-related spending; slower cable investment or delays in broadband projects could limit upside.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ITG Inc. (NASDAQ:ITG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITG in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITG's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on ITG in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ITG in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ITG in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ITG in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ITG in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.56.

View Our Latest Report on ITG

ITG Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of ITG stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.00 and a beta of 0.69. ITG has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

ITG News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ITG this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc initiated coverage of ITG with a Buy rating, adding to the growing group of firms recommending the shares. ITG Inc. Class A Receives a Buy from KeyBanc
  • Positive Sentiment: UBS began coverage with a Buy rating and an $18 price target, citing potential upside from EBITDA growth and data-center opportunities. UBS also noted risks related to cable-spending levels. UBS analyst initiates Buy on ITG
  • Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird initiated coverage at Outperform with a $19 target, while Vertical Research set a Buy rating and a $20 target. Bank of America, Stifel, and Truist also initiated coverage with Buy ratings and $16 targets. ITG draws bullish initiations
  • Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded ITG to Strong Buy. Analysts highlighted the company’s potentially undervalued position in structural telecom growth and broadband expansion supported by the federal BEAD program. ITG initiated with Buy rating
  • Negative Sentiment: The bullish outlook depends on continued telecom and broadband investment, including data-center demand and BEAD-related spending. Slower cable spending or delays in program-driven projects could limit growth and explain investor caution.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The South Carolina Gamecocks livestream article is unrelated to ITG and is not expected to affect the stock.

ITG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITG, Inc was a financial services company best known for its institutional brokerage and trading services. The firm provided execution, electronic trading, and related brokerage solutions designed to help asset managers and other institutional investors trade securities more efficiently.

The company also offered portfolio trading, agency trading, and workflow tools that supported the investment process from order generation through execution. Over time, ITG developed technology-enabled services aimed at improving trading performance, transparency, and access to liquidity across equity markets.

ITG served institutional clients in the United States and other major financial markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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