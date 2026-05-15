Q2 Earnings Forecast for ACHV Issued By Zacks Research

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV - Free Report) - Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ACHV has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Achieve Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.67.

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Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ACHV opened at $5.79 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 18,747.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,369,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346,011 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 472.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,359,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 1,121,614 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, KVP Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company's stock.

Achieve Life Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Achieve Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Achieve Life Sciences, signaling slightly improved near-term earnings expectations. ACHV analyst estimate update source

HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Achieve Life Sciences, signaling slightly improved near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also increased its FY2027 and some quarterly earnings estimates, and maintained a Buy rating with a $12.00 price target , which suggests continued long-term optimism. ACHV analyst estimate update source

HC Wainwright also increased its FY2027 and some quarterly earnings estimates, and maintained a rating with a , which suggests continued long-term optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research issued updated forecasts across several periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2028, but the notes were mainly valuation and modeling updates rather than a new business development. ACHV analyst estimate update source

Zacks Research issued updated forecasts across several periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2028, but the notes were mainly valuation and modeling updates rather than a new business development. Negative Sentiment: A recent report said Achieve Life Sciences’ price target was cut by about 14% to $12.82 , which may have added to investor caution. Price target decrease article

A recent report said Achieve Life Sciences’ price target was cut by about to , which may have added to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece titled “Hold” On Expected CRL Cytisinicline And Q4 2026 NDA Resubmission suggests some concern about the regulatory path for cytisinicline, a key pipeline asset. Seeking Alpha article on ACHV

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc NASDAQ: ACHV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company’s mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.

Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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