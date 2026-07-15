Q2 Earnings Forecast for BNED Issued By Northland Securities

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities raised their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Barnes & Noble Education's current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Barnes & Noble Education's FY2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

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A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNED. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes & Noble Education currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,943 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 193,876 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423,782 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 557.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Snagusky sold 2,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $25,971.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,762 shares in the company, valued at $891,206.82. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $65,973. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Barnes & Noble Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc NYSE: BNED is a leading provider of educational products and services to the higher education community. The company operates retail campus bookstores under Barnes & Noble College, offering course materials, general merchandise, and digital content. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education delivers educational technology solutions through its digital learning platform and supplemental courseware.

Originally part of Barnes & Noble, Inc, the company completed its spin-off and initial public offering in February 2015 to focus exclusively on college retail and digital learning.

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