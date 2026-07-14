Q2 Earnings Forecast for Genmab A/S Issued By HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S's current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Genmab A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.21.

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Read Our Latest Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 102,164 shares of the company's stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,484 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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