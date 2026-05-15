Q2 Earnings Forecast for MEC Issued By Northland Securities

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Mayville Engineering in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering's current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering's FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.18 million.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEC

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.24. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mayville Engineering

In other news, insider Sean P. Leuba sold 6,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $125,989.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,729.21. The trade was a 36.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 21,796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $565,170.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,106,974.91. This trade represents a 12.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,994 shares of company stock valued at $741,335 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mayville Engineering News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mayville Engineering this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities boosted its estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2026 EPS to $(0.08) from $(0.21), implying less near-term loss than previously expected.

Northland Securities boosted its estimates for Mayville Engineering’s to from $(0.21), implying less near-term loss than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: The firm raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $(0.22) from $(0.29), and also increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.83 from $0.45, signaling a stronger recovery path.

The firm raised its estimate to from $(0.29), and also increased its forecast to from $0.45, signaling a stronger recovery path. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities also lifted longer-term profit forecasts, including FY2028 EPS to $1.06 from $0.60 and FY2029 EPS to $1.29 from $0.78, which may support investor confidence in MEC’s longer-term earnings power.

Northland Securities also lifted longer-term profit forecasts, including to from $0.60 and to from $0.78, which may support investor confidence in MEC’s longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, the stock continues to trade after a recent earnings beat in which Mayville Engineering reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and revenue, but the company still posted a loss and remains forecast to lose money this year.

Separately, the stock continues to trade after a recent earnings beat in which Mayville Engineering reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and revenue, but the company still posted a loss and remains forecast to lose money this year. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also continue to rate Mayville Engineering with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which reinforces a generally constructive but not overly aggressive outlook.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

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