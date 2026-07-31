Q2 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK Issued By US Capital Advisors

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for ONEOK's current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.81.

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ONEOK Trading Down 1.0%

OKE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key ONEOK News

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: ONEOK’s earnings outlook received a boost from US Capital Advisors, which raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, each quarter of fiscal 2027, fiscal 2027 overall, and fiscal 2028. The firm now expects $6.12 in FY2027 EPS and $6.97 in FY2028, up from $6.03 and $6.88, respectively. MarketBeat ONEOK analyst estimates

ONEOK’s earnings outlook received a boost from US Capital Advisors, which raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, each quarter of fiscal 2027, fiscal 2027 overall, and fiscal 2028. The firm now expects $6.12 in FY2027 EPS and $6.97 in FY2028, up from $6.03 and $6.88, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect rising natural-gas demand, stronger processing volumes and stable fee-based revenue to support ONEOK’s second-quarter performance. These factors could reinforce the company’s relatively predictable midstream cash flows ahead of its earnings release. ONEOK Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect rising natural-gas demand, stronger processing volumes and stable fee-based revenue to support ONEOK’s second-quarter performance. These factors could reinforce the company’s relatively predictable midstream cash flows ahead of its earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s pre-earnings analysis is focused on key operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, including volumes, processing activity and fee-based contributions. The estimates set a higher bar for ONEOK’s report and could increase volatility if results or guidance diverge. Wall Street’s Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of ONEOK Q2 Earnings

Wall Street’s pre-earnings analysis is focused on key operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, including volumes, processing activity and fee-based contributions. The estimates set a higher bar for ONEOK’s report and could increase volatility if results or guidance diverge. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded ONEOK because of concerns about the company’s growth profile, while expressing a preference for rival Targa Resources. The downgrade is the clearest near-term negative catalyst and may be encouraging investors to reassess ONEOK’s valuation and growth prospects. ONEOK Cut at Morgan Stanley on Growth Concerns

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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