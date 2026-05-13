Q2 Earnings Forecast for Teleflex Issued By Citizens Jmp

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) - Analysts at Citizens Jmp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp analyst D. Turkaly forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teleflex's current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Citizens Jmp also issued estimates for Teleflex's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The company's revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS.

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TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.00.

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Teleflex Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,246,112 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 478.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $180,470,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $152,630,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $149,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is -5.96%.

More Teleflex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy rating and set a $147 price target, while also forecasting strong future earnings growth, including FY2028 EPS of $12.18 and Q1 2028 EPS of $2.90 . Teleflex analyst estimate report

Needham & Company reiterated a rating and set a price target, while also forecasting strong future earnings growth, including and . Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP published bullish multi-year estimates for Teleflex, projecting FY2027 EPS of $10.50 and quarterly EPS progression through 2027, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Teleflex analyst estimate report

Citizens JMP published bullish multi-year estimates for Teleflex, projecting and quarterly EPS progression through 2027, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Hold rating but raised its price target to $143 from $135, signaling a somewhat improved valuation view without a full bullish upgrade. Teleflex hold rating reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating but raised its price target to from $135, signaling a somewhat improved valuation view without a full bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus for Teleflex’s current fiscal year remains around $6.75-$6.80 EPS, which provides a stable backdrop but does not by itself signal a new catalyst. Teleflex analyst estimate report

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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