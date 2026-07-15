Q2 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Issued By KeyCorp

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments' current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments' Q3 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $281.84.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $305.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $302.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from Hold to Strong-Buy , signaling increased confidence in the semiconductor maker’s business momentum and valuation. KeyCorp upgrade coverage

KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from to , signaling increased confidence in the semiconductor maker’s business momentum and valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s new estimates call for stronger profitability ahead, including FY2026 EPS of $8.03 and FY2027 EPS of $10.13 , both above the current consensus estimate of $7.66 for the ongoing year. Higher earnings expectations can support a higher stock price.

KeyCorp’s new estimates call for stronger profitability ahead, including and , both above the current consensus estimate of $7.66 for the ongoing year. Higher earnings expectations can support a higher stock price. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted quarterly forecasts across 2026–2027, suggesting improving demand or margin trends for Texas Instruments’ analog and power management chips.

The firm also lifted quarterly forecasts across 2026–2027, suggesting improving demand or margin trends for Texas Instruments’ analog and power management chips. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, recent market coverage noted Texas Instruments has been outperforming the broader market and has already had a strong run, which may mean some optimism is reflected in the shares.

Separately, recent market coverage noted Texas Instruments has been outperforming the broader market and has already had a strong run, which may mean some optimism is reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some valuation-focused commentary has said TXN may be trading at a premium after its rally, which could limit upside if growth does not continue to accelerate.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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