Q2 EPS Estimate for Mach Natural Resources Raised by Analyst

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Mach Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources' current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.46%.The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.61 million.

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MNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mach Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research raised Mach Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Mach Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNR

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

MNR opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of -0.33. Mach Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mach Natural Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder General Partner S.A R.L. Ikav sold 5,557,679 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $71,193,867.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,259,110 shares in the company, valued at $54,559,199.10. This trade represents a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 3,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,854,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,047,958,828. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 163,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,861. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Mach Natural Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.0%. Mach Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 332.47%.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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