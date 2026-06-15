Q2 EPS Estimate for Marvell Technology Reduced by Analyst

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology's current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $279.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 41,759 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 567,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $56,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128,980 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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