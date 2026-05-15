Q2 EPS Estimate for Nabors Industries Raised by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries' current full-year earnings is ($4.60) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $783.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.33 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nabors Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Nabors Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NBR stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Nabors, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling improving expectations for future profitability.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Nabors, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling improving expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: One note highlighted a much higher FY2028 EPS estimate of $3.90 versus the prior $2.14, and another article said the stock’s price target was increased 28.4% to $111.33, both of which can support bullish sentiment.

One note highlighted a much higher FY2028 EPS estimate of $3.90 versus the prior $2.14, and another article said the stock’s price target was increased 28.4% to $111.33, both of which can support bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage also noted Nabors’ share price moving above its 200-day moving average, a trend-following signal that can attract momentum buyers.

Technical coverage also noted Nabors’ share price moving above its 200-day moving average, a trend-following signal that can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with coverage cited as an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting the market is still waiting for clearer fundamental improvement.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with coverage cited as an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting the market is still waiting for clearer fundamental improvement. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest reported quarter beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both ahead of consensus, providing a favorable backdrop but not a fresh catalyst from earnings.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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