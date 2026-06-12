Q2 EPS Estimate for Nabors Industries Raised by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.68). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries' current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $783.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.33 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

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A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $102.06 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 29.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Nabors Industries, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, suggesting improving expectations for the company’s profitability over time.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Nabors Industries, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, suggesting improving expectations for the company’s profitability over time. Positive Sentiment: The most notable upgrades came in longer-term estimates, with FY2028 EPS raised to $4.41 from $3.90 and FY2026 EPS improved to ($4.79) from ($5.19), reinforcing a more constructive outlook for the stock.

The most notable upgrades came in longer-term estimates, with FY2028 EPS raised to $4.41 from $3.90 and FY2026 EPS improved to ($4.79) from ($5.19), reinforcing a more constructive outlook for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Even after the upgrades, Zacks still expects Nabors to post losses in several upcoming quarters and for FY2026 and FY2027, so the analyst tone is improving but the earnings picture remains mixed.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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