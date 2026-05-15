Q2 EPS Estimate for O'Reilly Automotive Boosted by Analyst

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for O'Reilly Automotive's current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O'Reilly Automotive's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,354,000. Boreal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 54,821 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting O'Reilly Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its near-term and longer-term EPS estimates for O'Reilly Automotive, including Q1 2027 to $0.92 from $0.82, Q2 2026 to $0.85 from $0.84, Q3 2026 to $0.90 from $0.89, FY2026 to $3.23 from $3.19, and FY2028 to $3.91 from $3.76, signaling confidence in future earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised its near-term and longer-term EPS estimates for O'Reilly Automotive, including Q1 2027 to $0.92 from $0.82, Q2 2026 to $0.85 from $0.84, Q3 2026 to $0.90 from $0.89, FY2026 to $3.23 from $3.19, and FY2028 to $3.91 from $3.76, signaling confidence in future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The estimate increases reinforce the view that O'Reilly Automotive may continue to beat consensus expectations, which can support the stock as investors focus on earnings durability and forward growth.

The estimate increases reinforce the view that O'Reilly Automotive may continue to beat consensus expectations, which can support the stock as investors focus on earnings durability and forward growth. Neutral Sentiment: Roth Capital also lifted its price target on ORLY, adding to the generally favorable analyst backdrop, though the headline details were not provided in the available article link. Roth Capital Lifts PT on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here