Q2 EPS Estimate for Winnebago Industries Reduced by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2028 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the RV manufacturer will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries' current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries' Q3 2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities set a $35.00 target price on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Winnebago Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Winnebago Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.33.

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Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $698.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.67 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,900 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Winnebago Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.94%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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