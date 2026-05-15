Q2 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Raised by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc's current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $384.20 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

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ASB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Associated Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Associated Banc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Associated Banc declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Associated Banc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $184,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,377.28. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $112,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,899,895.60. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 80,471 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 70,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 134.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 433,405 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Associated Banc by 41.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,882 shares of the bank's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Associated Banc

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated Banc this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Associated Banc-Corp to $2.92 from $2.86, matching the current consensus and signaling stable near-term earnings expectations. Associated Banc-Corp stock page

Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Associated Banc-Corp to $2.92 from $2.86, matching the current consensus and signaling stable near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: FY2027 earnings estimates were increased to $3.22 per share from $3.08, implying analysts see stronger growth next year. Associated Banc-Corp stock page

FY2027 earnings estimates were increased to $3.22 per share from $3.08, implying analysts see stronger growth next year. Positive Sentiment: FY2028 EPS estimates were raised to $3.56 from $3.33, suggesting better long-term earnings power. Associated Banc-Corp stock page

FY2028 EPS estimates were raised to $3.56 from $3.33, suggesting better long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly forecasts were also nudged higher, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing a broadly improved outlook. Associated Banc-Corp stock page

Several quarterly forecasts were also nudged higher, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing a broadly improved outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept its rating at Hold, so while estimates improved, the firm did not turn more bullish on the shares. Associated Banc-Corp stock page

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

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