Q2 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Boosted by Loop Capital

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Loop Capital increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital analyst A. Chukumba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. Loop Capital currently has a "Hold" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Loop Capital also issued estimates for Dollar General's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

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Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DG. Wall Street Zen cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6%

DG opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 416.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock worth $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock worth $224,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2,208.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock worth $184,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s profitable same-day delivery business is reportedly strong enough to support a pilot subscription program, suggesting a potentially higher-margin way to monetize e-commerce demand. Dollar General's profitable delivery business spurs subscription pilot

Dollar General’s profitable same-day delivery business is reportedly strong enough to support a pilot subscription program, suggesting a potentially higher-margin way to monetize e-commerce demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted stronger Q1 same-store sales, driven by higher traffic and positive comps across categories, reinforcing the view that Dollar General’s value proposition is resonating with customers. Dollar General's Same-Store Sales Strength Suggests More Growth Ahead

Recent coverage highlighted stronger Q1 same-store sales, driven by higher traffic and positive comps across categories, reinforcing the view that Dollar General’s value proposition is resonating with customers. Positive Sentiment: The company’s strong Q1 beat, raised full-year guidance, and dividend declaration continue to support sentiment around earnings momentum and shareholder returns. What Dollar General (DG)'s Strong Q1 Beat, Guidance Hike and Dividend Move Means For Shareholders

The company’s strong Q1 beat, raised full-year guidance, and dividend declaration continue to support sentiment around earnings momentum and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised several long-range earnings estimates for Dollar General, but kept a Hold rating and a $115 target, which suggests the brokerage sees steady improvement but not a major re-rating yet.

Loop Capital raised several long-range earnings estimates for Dollar General, but kept a rating and a $115 target, which suggests the brokerage sees steady improvement but not a major re-rating yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research and Gordon Haskett also made mixed forecast changes, with some longer-term estimates lowered and others left more favorable; overall, the revisions point to a still-cautious but stable outlook for DG’s earnings trajectory.

Wolfe Research and Gordon Haskett also made mixed forecast changes, with some longer-term estimates lowered and others left more favorable; overall, the revisions point to a still-cautious but stable outlook for DG’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General has also been mentioned in several “value stock” and “non-tech stock” idea lists, which may add to investor interest but is not a direct catalyst.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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