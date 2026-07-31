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Q2 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Enbridge logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge’s Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.41 from $0.42; full-year consensus EPS is $2.13.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
  • Enbridge announced a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, equivalent to $3.88 annually and a 7.0% yield; institutional investors own 54.6% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Enbridge's current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,364,993 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $4,802,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,516 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,697 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $69,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 868,003 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,976 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 183,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.80%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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