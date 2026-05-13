Q2 EPS Estimates for General Motors Raised by Zacks Research

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors' current full-year earnings is $12.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors' Q3 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.65.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after buying an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after buying an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,059,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

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About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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