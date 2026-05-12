Q2 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Lifted by Zacks Research

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy's current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

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Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $470.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,575 shares of the company's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 922.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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