Q2 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Raised by Zacks Research

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy's current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HELE. Weiss Ratings cut Helen of Troy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ HELE opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $649.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,381 shares of the company's stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,989,000. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,173,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 541,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 386.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 490,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 458,979 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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