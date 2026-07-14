Q2 EPS Estimates for InterDigital Reduced by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for InterDigital's current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital's Q4 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDCC

InterDigital Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $261.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.21. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in InterDigital by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $46,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,553.76. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $144,406.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,996.80. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InterDigital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InterDigital wasn't on the list.

While InterDigital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here