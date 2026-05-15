Q2 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology Lowered by HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology's current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.05. Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.95% and a negative net margin of 411.19%.The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million.

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Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KURA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kura Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $864.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,575,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 459,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,507,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,936,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,931,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 820,020 shares during the last quarter.

More Kura Oncology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kura Oncology reported strong early momentum for KOMZIFTI, including $5.8 million in first full-launch-quarter sales, and reiterated a 2028 timeline for first top-line KOMET-017 Phase III results, underscoring both near-term commercial uptake and long-term pipeline potential. Article Title

Kura Oncology reported strong early momentum for KOMZIFTI, including $5.8 million in first full-launch-quarter sales, and reiterated a 2028 timeline for first top-line KOMET-017 Phase III results, underscoring both near-term commercial uptake and long-term pipeline potential. Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated/maintained a bullish stance with a Buy rating, and broader analyst coverage still shows a Moderate Buy consensus, which can help sentiment around KURA. Article Title

Barclays initiated/maintained a bullish stance with a Buy rating, and broader analyst coverage still shows a Moderate Buy consensus, which can help sentiment around KURA. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q1 2026 earnings call emphasized launch execution and development progress, but the most recent transcript headlines did not add a major new catalyst beyond the KOMZIFTI update. Article Title

The company’s Q1 2026 earnings call emphasized launch execution and development progress, but the most recent transcript headlines did not add a major new catalyst beyond the KOMZIFTI update. Neutral Sentiment: Kura presented at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, which keeps the stock visible to investors but is not, by itself, a fundamental change in outlook. Article Title

Kura presented at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, which keeps the stock visible to investors but is not, by itself, a fundamental change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed earnings estimates across multiple periods, including FY2026 through FY2029, signaling a more cautious near- and long-term profit outlook for Kura Oncology. Article Title

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

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