Q2 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Cut by Zacks Research

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess' current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MarketAxess from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $190.88.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $135.22 and a 1 year high of $228.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $231.91 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 35.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. MarketAxess's payout ratio is currently 36.88%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 151.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $406,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MarketAxess this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still expect MarketAxess to grow earnings over time, with FY2027 and FY2028 estimates remaining above the current-year consensus, suggesting the long-term earnings outlook is intact.

Analysts still expect MarketAxess to grow earnings over time, with FY2027 and FY2028 estimates remaining above the current-year consensus, suggesting the long-term earnings outlook is intact. Neutral Sentiment: MarketAxess recently reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, including earnings and revenue that beat expectations, which helps offset some of the more recent analyst caution.

MarketAxess recently reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, including earnings and revenue that beat expectations, which helps offset some of the more recent analyst caution. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS to $8.01 from $8.03, FY2027 EPS to $8.70 from $8.79, FY2028 EPS to $9.49 from $9.58, and also lowered several quarterly estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028.

Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS to $8.01 from $8.03, FY2027 EPS to $8.70 from $8.79, FY2028 EPS to $9.49 from $9.58, and also lowered several quarterly estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028. Negative Sentiment: The repeated downward revisions may signal slightly weaker near-term trading or volume expectations for the electronic bond-trading platform, which can dampen investor confidence in the stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

Further Reading

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