Q2 EPS Estimates for Robert Half Lowered by Zacks Research

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Robert Half in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Robert Half's current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Robert Half in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robert Half from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $31.75.

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Robert Half Trading Down 0.8%

Robert Half stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.80. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's payout ratio is 181.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201,209 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Robert Half by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,341,133 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $147,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,645 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,734 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,908,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,832,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Robert Half

Here are the key news stories impacting Robert Half this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Robert Half’s earnings outlook across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly estimates, signaling weaker expected performance ahead. Robert Half Inc. NYSE: RHI Research Coverage

Zacks Research lowered Robert Half’s earnings outlook across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly estimates, signaling weaker expected performance ahead. Negative Sentiment: The analyst firm maintained a Strong Sell rating, which could further dampen investor sentiment around the shares. Robert Half Inc. NYSE: RHI Research Coverage

The analyst firm maintained a rating, which could further dampen investor sentiment around the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Robert Half shareholders recently backed the company’s board, pay, and incentive plan at the annual meeting, a governance update that is unlikely to be the main driver of trading today. Robert Half Shareholders Back Board, Pay and Incentive Plan

Robert Half shareholders recently backed the company’s board, pay, and incentive plan at the annual meeting, a governance update that is unlikely to be the main driver of trading today. Neutral Sentiment: Robert Half also released a small-business hiring survey showing optimism among customers despite ongoing talent shortages, which is more informative about demand trends than an immediate stock catalyst. Robert Half survey article

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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