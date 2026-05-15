Q2 EPS Forecast for Bristol Myers Squibb Lowered by Analyst

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb's current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. Bristol Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, suggesting improving profit expectations for the company. MarketBeat BMY report

Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, suggesting improving profit expectations for the company. Positive Sentiment: Tempus announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to use AI and real-world data to improve clinical trial success in oncology and neuroscience, which could help streamline development and support the pipeline. Tempus collaboration article

Tempus announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to use AI and real-world data to improve clinical trial success in oncology and neuroscience, which could help streamline development and support the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb reported progress on navlimetostat with a key Phase 1 tablet study update, reinforcing investor focus on its R&D pipeline. Navlimetostat study article

Bristol Myers Squibb reported progress on navlimetostat with a key Phase 1 tablet study update, reinforcing investor focus on its R&D pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company struck a large China collaboration/licensing deal with Hengrui, valued at about $15.2 billion, which can expand international revenue opportunities and improve long-term growth prospects. China drug deal article

The company struck a large China collaboration/licensing deal with Hengrui, valued at about $15.2 billion, which can expand international revenue opportunities and improve long-term growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: An article on whether BMY is a buy, sell, or hold noted the stock’s strong six-month run and recent gains, but did not provide a clear new catalyst. Buy/sell/hold article

An article on whether BMY is a buy, sell, or hold noted the stock’s strong six-month run and recent gains, but did not provide a clear new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One market commentary highlighted a recent 3.9% pullback in Bristol Myers Squibb shares, signaling some near-term profit-taking after the stock’s recent run-up. Pullback article

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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