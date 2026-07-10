Q2 EPS Forecast for JetBlue Airways Lifted by Analyst

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways' current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBLU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $166,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,881.30. The trade was a 72.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at $191,941.39. This represents a 47.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,517 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting JetBlue Airways

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised JetBlue’s earnings outlook across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly estimates, signaling a modestly better profit trajectory for JBLU .

Zacks Research raised JetBlue’s earnings outlook across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly estimates, signaling a modestly better profit trajectory for . Positive Sentiment: JetBlue also announced the launch of its largest-ever Fort Lauderdale schedule, adding nonstop routes and reinforcing its long-term expansion in South Florida, which may support revenue growth. JetBlue Launches Largest-Ever Fort Lauderdale Schedule, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to South Florida

JetBlue also announced the launch of its largest-ever Fort Lauderdale schedule, adding nonstop routes and reinforcing its long-term expansion in South Florida, which may support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term analyst revisions remain mixed in context because JetBlue is still expected to post losses in the near term, even though estimates are trending in a better direction.

Longer-term analyst revisions remain mixed in context because JetBlue is still expected to post losses in the near term, even though estimates are trending in a better direction. Negative Sentiment: JetBlue has also been caught in a broad airline selloff tied to rising crude oil prices, which can weigh on margins by increasing fuel expenses. American Airlines Sinks 5%, United Falls 4%, Delta and JetBlue Slip 3% as Crude Oil Jumps

JetBlue has also been caught in a broad airline selloff tied to rising crude oil prices, which can weigh on margins by increasing fuel expenses. Negative Sentiment: Separate commentary highlighted JetBlue as one of several “at-risk” airline/consumer brands, reflecting ongoing investor concern about balance-sheet leverage and earnings volatility. What Prediction Markets Say About 3 of America's Most At-Risk Brands

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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