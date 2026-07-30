Q2 EPS Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Boosted by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas' current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.Magnolia Oil & Gas's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Magnolia Oil & Gas's payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Magnolia Oil & Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magnolia Oil & Gas wasn't on the list.

While Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here