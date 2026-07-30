Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock's previous close.

QTWO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Q2 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.36.

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Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 1,127,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,230. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Q2 has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $219.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.86 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Q2 will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Q2 by 592.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Key Q2 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Q2 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share , exceeding the $0.67-$0.68 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 12.6% year over year to $219.77 million , also ahead of expectations near $216.9 million. EPS increased sharply from $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. Q2 Holdings Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Q2 reported adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $0.67-$0.68 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 12.6% year over year to , also ahead of expectations near $216.9 million. EPS increased sharply from $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management’s full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $881 million to $886 million is slightly above the $879.5 million consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $218.5 million to $222.5 million also brackets a consensus estimate of $219.5 million. Q2 Holdings Q2 2026 Results and Guidance

Management’s full-year 2026 revenue outlook of is slightly above the $879.5 million consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $218.5 million to $222.5 million also brackets a consensus estimate of $219.5 million. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and presentation provide additional operating details, but the headline results indicate continued growth and profitability, including an 8.99% net margin and 14.68% return on equity. Q2 Holdings Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and presentation provide additional operating details, but the headline results indicate continued growth and profitability, including an 8.99% net margin and 14.68% return on equity. Negative Sentiment: The guidance increase is relatively narrow, which may disappoint investors seeking a larger acceleration after the earnings beat. With Q2 trading at a high earnings multiple, the stock could be vulnerable to profit-taking even on strong quarterly results.

The guidance increase is relatively narrow, which may disappoint investors seeking a larger acceleration after the earnings beat. With Q2 trading at a high earnings multiple, the stock could be vulnerable to profit-taking even on strong quarterly results. Negative Sentiment: Bank of New York Mellon reduced its Q2 Holdings position by 13,275 shares, or 3%, during the first quarter. The sale was disclosed in a regulatory filing and is an older, limited signal rather than a direct assessment of the latest results. Bank of New York Mellon Sells Q2 Holdings Shares

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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