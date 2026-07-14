Q3 Earnings Estimate for OKYO Pharma Issued By HC Wainwright

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for OKYO Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OKYO Pharma's current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OKYO Pharma's Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.67.

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OKYO Pharma Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of OKYO Pharma stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. OKYO Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OKYO Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OKYO Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OKYO Pharma by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma's lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

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