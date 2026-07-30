Q3 Earnings Estimate for WMB Issued By US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies' current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

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Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 101,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,999,071.44. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,993.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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