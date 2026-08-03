Q3 EPS Estimate for NWPX Infrastructure Boosted by Analyst

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for NWPX Infrastructure in a report released on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for NWPX Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for NWPX Infrastructure's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $159.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

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NWPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWPX Infrastructure

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NWPX opened at $123.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. NWPX Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More NWPX Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting NWPX Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its NWPX Infrastructure FY2026 EPS forecast to $5.48 from $5.09 and increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $1.65 from $1.54, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations.

Sidoti raised its NWPX Infrastructure FY2026 EPS forecast to $5.48 from $5.09 and increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $1.65 from $1.54, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.01 from $0.94, raised its Q2 2027 forecast to $1.44 from $1.43, and increased its FY2029 estimate to $4.97 from $4.88.

Northland Securities lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.01 from $0.94, raised its Q2 2027 forecast to $1.44 from $1.43, and increased its FY2029 estimate to $4.97 from $4.88. Positive Sentiment: A company earnings review highlighted backlog strength and margin gains as key positives, while identifying a recovery in the precast business as an important area to monitor. NWPX Q2 Deep Dive: Backlog Strength and Margin Gains Lead, Precast Recovery in Focus

A company earnings review highlighted backlog strength and margin gains as key positives, while identifying a recovery in the precast business as an important area to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti modestly raised its Q3 2027 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.48, while Northland increased its estimate to $1.44 from $1.39. These revisions suggest some improvement in individual quarters but do not establish a consistent upward trend.

Sidoti modestly raised its Q3 2027 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.48, while Northland increased its estimate to $1.44 from $1.39. These revisions suggest some improvement in individual quarters but do not establish a consistent upward trend. Negative Sentiment: Both firms reduced selected longer-term forecasts. Sidoti cut Q2 2027 EPS to $1.46 from $1.52, Q4 2027 EPS to $1.24 from $1.27, and FY2027 EPS to $5.12 from $5.16. Northland lowered Q4 2027 EPS to $0.77 from $0.87 and FY2027 EPS to $4.47 from $4.50.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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