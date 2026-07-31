Q3 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Lowered by Analyst

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy's current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $257.96 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock's fifty day moving average is $245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of -0.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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