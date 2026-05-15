Q3 EPS Estimates for Life Time Group Reduced by Analyst

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Time Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group's current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Life Time Group's FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LTH. Zacks Research upgraded Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.50.

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Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at $510,985,369.18. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,638,669 shares of company stock valued at $507,722,099. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Life Time Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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