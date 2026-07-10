Q3 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Cut by Zacks Research

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.74. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CFO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $79,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,209,460. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 4,675 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.36 per share, with a total value of $244,783.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,362.92. This represents a 201.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 11,907 shares of company stock valued at $635,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,948,104 shares of the energy company's stock worth $439,010,000 after acquiring an additional 277,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,864 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,842,011 shares of the energy company's stock worth $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 309,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,406,182 shares of the energy company's stock worth $144,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,365,997 shares of the energy company's stock worth $142,853,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Matador Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $1.97 from $1.88, suggesting slightly better longer-term earnings potential for Matador Resources. MTDR reference

Zacks Research raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $1.97 from $1.88, suggesting slightly better longer-term earnings potential for Matador Resources. Neutral Sentiment: Matador Resources announced it will release second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, with a conference call scheduled for August 6; investors may be waiting for that update before revaluing the stock. Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

Matador Resources announced it will release second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, with a conference call scheduled for August 6; investors may be waiting for that update before revaluing the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS to $5.86 from $6.61, pointing to weaker near-term earnings expectations for Matador Resources. MTDR reference

Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS to $5.86 from $6.61, pointing to weaker near-term earnings expectations for Matador Resources. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS was lowered to $7.33 from $8.52, and FY2028 EPS was trimmed to $7.45 from $7.59, adding to concerns about future profit growth. MTDR reference

FY2027 EPS was lowered to $7.33 from $8.52, and FY2028 EPS was trimmed to $7.45 from $7.59, adding to concerns about future profit growth. Negative Sentiment: Additional cuts to Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028 estimates reinforce a generally more cautious analyst outlook, which can weigh on MTDR shares. MTDR reference

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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