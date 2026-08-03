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Q3 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group Lowered by HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Pharming Group logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright lowered Pharming Group’s Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.20 from $0.30 and projects $0.40 EPS for FY2026 and $0.50 for FY2027.
  • Pharming’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, with EPS of $0.02 versus $0.06 expected and revenue of $90.2 million versus $99.52 million forecast.
  • The stock opened at $10.08, near its 52-week low of $9.62, while analysts’ overall consensus remains Hold with an average price target of $38.33.
  • Interested in Pharming Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Pharming Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group's current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group's FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

PHAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised Pharming Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Pharming Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pharming Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharming Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PHAR opened at $10.08 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.46 million, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.52 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 11,310.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pharming Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Pharming Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Joenja momentum remains a key growth driver. Management highlighted continued commercial momentum for Joenja and expects upcoming clinical data to support potential expansion into broader therapeutic uses. Pharming reports second quarter and first half 2026 financial results
  • Positive Sentiment: Near-term clinical catalysts could broaden the company’s addressable market. The earnings presentation and conference call pointed to forthcoming clinical readouts that may provide additional support for Joenja’s development and commercial opportunity. Pharming Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained a substantial full-year revenue outlook. Pharming now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $375 million to $395 million, leaving room for continued growth but below the roughly $403.1 million analyst consensus. Pharming Group 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation
  • Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter results missed consensus estimates. Pharming reported EPS of $0.02 versus expectations of $0.06 and revenue of $90.2 million versus the $99.52 million consensus, raising concerns about near-term sales execution and profitability.
  • Negative Sentiment: The company reduced its 2026 revenue guidance by about $30 million. Weaker sales led Pharming to lower its outlook, a significant negative revision that is likely the primary reason the stock has declined. Pharming lowers 2026 revenue guidance

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company's lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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