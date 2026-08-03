Q3 EPS Estimates for RBBN Decreased by Northland Securities

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications' current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBBN. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ribbon Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Ribbon Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. CL King set a $3.30 target price on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial raised Ribbon Communications from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $3.52.

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Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.14 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.99 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,793 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,317 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 65.8% during the third quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company's stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon's technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon's product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

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