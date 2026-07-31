Q3 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Decreased by Analyst

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) - US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. US Capital Advisors has a "Moderate Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources' current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Targa Resources from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.00.

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Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $268.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $269.28 and its 200-day moving average is $244.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $291.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Targa Resources's payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $2,713,687.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,019,292.32. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 245.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Targa Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast for Targa Resources to $2.75 from $2.53 and maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating. The revision signals greater confidence in the company’s near-term operating performance. MarketBeat analyst estimate update

US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast for Targa Resources to from $2.53 and maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating. The revision signals greater confidence in the company’s near-term operating performance. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors also increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.24 from $10.18, while Erste Group Bank raised its estimate to $10.94 from $10.80 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. The upward revisions reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be improving. MarketBeat earnings estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors also increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $10.18, while Erste Group Bank raised its estimate to from $10.80 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. The upward revisions reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be improving. Positive Sentiment: Zacks expects Targa Resources to beat consensus estimates when it reports second-quarter results, citing favorable earnings-surprise indicators. Investors are focused on whether the company can exceed the expected $2.75-per-share result. Targa Resources expected earnings beat

Zacks expects Targa Resources to beat consensus estimates when it reports second-quarter results, citing favorable earnings-surprise indicators. Investors are focused on whether the company can exceed the expected $2.75-per-share result. Neutral Sentiment: Targa Resources is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, making the upcoming report the primary near-term catalyst for TRGP. The stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, although its valuation and elevated leverage could magnify volatility if results disappoint. Targa Resources earnings release schedule

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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