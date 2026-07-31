Q3 EPS Forecast for Mirion Technologies Decreased by Analyst

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirion Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Mirion Technologies' current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mirion Technologies' FY2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.25.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

MIR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.32 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,211 shares of the company's stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 434,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirion Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mirion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.12, ahead of the $0.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 19.7% year over year to $266.8 million. The earnings beat and strong top-line growth provide support for the stock. Mirion Technologies Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise

Mirion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.12, ahead of the $0.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 19.7% year over year to $266.8 million. The earnings beat and strong top-line growth provide support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 outlook and expects second-half organic revenue growth of 7.5% to 11.2%, with EBITDA margins of 27% to 29%. Maintaining guidance may reassure investors that demand and profitability remain on track. Mirion maintains 2026 outlook

Management maintained its 2026 outlook and expects second-half organic revenue growth of 7.5% to 11.2%, with EBITDA margins of 27% to 29%. Maintaining guidance may reassure investors that demand and profitability remain on track. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24 price target, while B. Riley maintained a “buy” rating with a $27 target. Both targets imply substantial potential appreciation from the current share price, despite being reduced. Analyst price-target updates

Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24 price target, while B. Riley maintained a “buy” rating with a $27 target. Both targets imply substantial potential appreciation from the current share price, despite being reduced. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted robust revenue growth and the company’s continuing execution, but investors are weighing that progress against the outlook and valuation. Mirion Technologies Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

The earnings call highlighted robust revenue growth and the company’s continuing execution, but investors are weighing that progress against the outlook and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $266.8 million fell short of the $269.3 million consensus estimate. In addition, both Citi and B. Riley lowered their price targets, signaling more cautious near-term expectations even though their buy ratings remain intact. Mirion analyst price-target update

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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