Q32 Bio (QTTB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.53) per share and revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect Q32 Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Q32 Bio Trading Down 5.1%

Q32 Bio stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,221. Q32 Bio has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTTB. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Q32 Bio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered Q32 Bio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Q32 Bio from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Q32 Bio from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on QTTB

Insider Buying and Selling at Q32 Bio

In other Q32 Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,875,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,023,896. The trade was a 115.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diyong Xu bought 1,875,000 shares of Q32 Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,023,896. This represents a 115.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 34.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Q32 Bio by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 24,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company's stock.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

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