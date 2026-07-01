Q4 Earnings Estimate for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Transocean's current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 66.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Transocean's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

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Several other research firms have also commented on RIG. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Transocean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIG

Transocean Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,006,263 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock valued at $400,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,819,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $323,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,264 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 27,040,133 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,456,554 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $82,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,790,325 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock valued at $102,384,000 after buying an additional 2,135,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Transocean News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Transocean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Transocean secured a more than $1 billion contract backlog deal with Equinor for three rigs, boosting future revenue visibility and highlighting strong demand for its offshore drilling assets. Article Title

Transocean secured a more than $1 billion contract backlog deal with Equinor for three rigs, boosting future revenue visibility and highlighting strong demand for its offshore drilling assets. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings forecasts for several future periods, signaling expectations for better profitability ahead. Article Title

Zacks Research raised earnings forecasts for several future periods, signaling expectations for better profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Some analyst estimates for FY2026 were lowered, showing that the near-term earnings picture remains uneven despite stronger longer-term forecasts. Article Title

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean's fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company's core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

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