Q4 EPS Estimate for Commercial Metals Boosted by Analyst

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals' current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals' Q2 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Commercial Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $84.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 169.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Commercial Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting Commercial Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Metals this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Commercial Metals will report fiscal Q3 results on June 25, with analysts currently expecting about $1.75 in EPS on $2.41 billion in revenue. The report could be a major catalyst for the stock, depending on whether results and guidance beat or miss expectations. Article: Commercial Metals Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Commercial Metals will report fiscal Q3 results on June 25, with analysts currently expecting about $1.75 in EPS on $2.41 billion in revenue. The report could be a major catalyst for the stock, depending on whether results and guidance beat or miss expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered multiple Commercial Metals earnings estimates across fiscal 2026–2028, including cuts to Q3 2026 EPS, FY2026 EPS, FY2027 EPS, and FY2028 EPS, while keeping a “Strong Sell” rating. Lower forward earnings expectations can weigh on the stock by implying less profit growth ahead.

Zacks Research lowered multiple Commercial Metals earnings estimates across fiscal 2026–2028, including cuts to Q3 2026 EPS, FY2026 EPS, FY2027 EPS, and FY2028 EPS, while keeping a “Strong Sell” rating. Lower forward earnings expectations can weigh on the stock by implying less profit growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: Commercial Metals shares also fell sharply in recent trading, reflecting investor caution ahead of earnings and concern that the stock may still be overvalued relative to its earnings outlook. Article: Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Stock Down 4.5% but Still Overvalued -- GF Score: 84/100

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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