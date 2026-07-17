Q4 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Cut by HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Legend Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech's current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.51 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 21.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Legend Biotech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $31.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $22.71 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 1,730.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Legend Biotech

In related news, CEO Ying Huang sold 5,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $82,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,868.16. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech NASDAQ: LEGN is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company's lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

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