QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.9670, with a volume of 37490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, QCR currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Report on QCRH

QCR Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. QCR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $578,591.28. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $28,210.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,948. The trade was a 42.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $9,825,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 133,324 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 762,068 shares of the bank's stock valued at $63,480,000 after buying an additional 67,517 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in QCR by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 328,497 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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